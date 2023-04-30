Singer Davido has taken to social media to pledge his love to his wife, Chioma, on the occasion of her birthday today, April 30.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this morning, Davido described Chioma as his “right hand” and “go to” person. He stated that her love is timeless and assured her that what they share is a “forever thing.”

“Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU! ”he wrote.