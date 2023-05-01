Joy abound when Chef Chioma said I Do to her celebrity lover, Davido, some photos she shared have revealed.

As Chioma marks her first birthday as a married woman, Mrs David Adeleke to be precise, it has become prudent to share with the world the special day she kissed spinsterhood goodbye.

The four photos she shared captured the joy in their hearts and the smiles on their faces as they exchanged rings before their families and friends.

For a son of a billionaire (OBO), as Davido calls himself, his wedding was quite simple and intimate.

He exhibited simplicity with his plain white traditional shirt and adorned with some beads.

On her part, Chioma ditched a wedding gown for a simple white dress and a flowery bouquet.

The photos captured them bursting with joy as they exchanged vows to seal their union.

