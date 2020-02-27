Street preachers in the Kumasi Metropolis have been warned to stop fighting amongst themselves if they want to continue doing business in the Central Business District (CBD) of the cosmopolitan town.

The warning from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) follows several reports of street preachers in Kumasi always fighting among themselves either for space or over offertory.

KMA Environmental Health and Sanitation Director, Mr Isaac Bassanyin in an interview with Pure FM reporter said KMA indeed issued permits to the street preachers but have inspected their gadgets to make sure the are not harmful to the public.

“We have our monitoring team who are always on the grounds to check noise making in the city especially by the street preachers. The problem we were facing was that our monitoring team vehicle grounded but it has been repaired. Very soon we will let the monitoring check noise situation in the metropolis,” Mr. Bassanyin said.

He continued that the said street preachers in the metropolis have been directed to operate within a regulated noise decibel.

According to Mr Bassanyin, it is illegal for street preachers to preach after 10:00am in the metropolis especially in the CBD.

“Street preaching in the CBD is expected to cease by 10 am. After 10 am it becomes illegal per our regulations. We have had several complains about street preachers preaching in the afternoon and evening in the metropolis. Now that our monitoring team is about to hit the street, all the preachers preaching after 10 am will face the law.

“Those preaching in communities like Santasi station, Ahodwo and others; those ones are illegal because we don’t issue permits to preachers to preach in communities. We will go after them and they will surely face the law,” he said.

Mr Bassanyin explained that KMA has had several meetings with the leadership of the preachers over fights between the members.

“We issue permit to them but we do not give them the exact space they should preach after the permit. Preaching the word of God can be done at anywhere you see people. Seriously, I get confused when I hear that preachers are fighting over space but per our discussion with their leadership, their license will be revoked if the fight over space continues,” he warned.