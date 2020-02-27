The step-son of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North and Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Barbara Ayisi, has been arrested at Ghana National College over alleged rape of a form one girl in the school.

Frederick Ayisi, 21, a form three student is the son of Kojo Ayisi, the Communications Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation.

The suspect is said to have invited the girl over to a place outside the school and forcibly had sex with her.

MORE STORIES

Mental Health Expert explains ‘Slay Thief’ behaviour

Blow-by-blow account of how ‘slay thief’ stole from two hair shops in one day [Audio]

His action is said to have got the attention of the school authorities who lodged a complaint with the police for the suspect to be arrested.

Joy News’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko said when the incident happened, the parents of both students were invited to the school for a meeting prior to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit, the outfit has sent the docket to the Attorney-Generals office for advice and will subsequently send the case to court.

A psychologist has been invited to talk to the victim.