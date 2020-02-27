Beatrice Allotey, owner of Shika Hair Shop at Dome Pillar 2 in Accra has given a blow-by-blow account of how one Portia Asare stole from her shop and that of a friend on the same day.

Beatrice’s revelation comes a day after a video of Portia shoplifting hair products at Beebi Hair Collection at Dansoman Roundabout went viral.

In a latest video that has been sighted by adomonline.com, the same lady has been captured in another CCTV footage stealing from another shop just minutes after living Beebi Collections.

The case as presented by Ms Allotey on Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem are that Portia called at the shop at about 6:00 am to make some urgent purchases but met a closed shop.

She then decided to call the shop owner who rushed to the shop to serve her but Portia ended up not buying anything.

According to madam Allotey, the shoplifter demanded for different brands of hair including other hair products which they did not have in stock.

Therefore, when the shop attendant decided to get the particular hair product she requested from another shop, Portia packed some expensive hair bundles into her bag.

Per Madam Allotey’s narration, the alleged thief stepped out into the next shop where she also stole some hair dyes and never returned to pick the hair she ordered.

The shop owner revealed it took another customer who needed the same hair brands Portia ordered for them to realise the hair had disappeared.

Sensing foul play, she decided to check her friend’s CCTV cameras only to discover her modus operandi.

Portia has since admitted to the accusations on the same show, saying she did not know what came over her.