Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has said the declaration of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as a security zone is still in force.

The Regional Minister’s statement follows the scheduling of an upcoming Hall Week celebration from February 26, 2020 to April 11, 2020 on the University’s campus.

Such campus celebrations have the tendency to throw university campuses into chaos, case in point is the recent clash between students of University of Cape Coast (UCC) on February 22, 2020 during the hall week celebration of one of the University’s premier halls, the Oguaa Hall.

In a letter written to the University’s management, Mr Osei-Mensah urged them to “ensure that all activities held on the University’s campus do not include demonstration or activities of mass movement that will disturb the peace on the University Campus.”

He also cautioned students to desist from engaging in activities that will disturb the peace on campus.

“In this regard, anybody who directly or indirectly engages in activities that may disturb the peace on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus shall be sternly dealt with in accordance with the law,” the letter read.

Background

Ashanti Regional’s Security Council on September 3, 2019 declared the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as a security zone after gathering intelligence of intended disturbances on the campus by the students.

