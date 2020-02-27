An expectant mother who was only identified as Ohemaa has died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, during delivery at the hospital.

The late expectant mother lived a difficult life as a hawker while heavily pregnant because of her deprived background.

Ohemaa was compelled to hawk petty products in order to provide for herself and her unborn child.

Despite her daily struggles to make little money to fend for herself, she could not afford to pay her medical bills for antenatal services.

Prior to her death, Ohemaa received financial support from an NGO, Crime Check Foundation to pay for her medical bills.

Though the support she received was massive, she died during delivery at the hospital.

The foundation broke the news on their facebook page.

