Co-chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Mr Edem Senanu has said the newly-nominated Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Agyebeng must state his position on the controversial Agyapa Royalties agreement.

Mr Senanu told 3FM that as Special Prosecutor, Mr Agyebeng will be confronted with issues raised against the agreement that received stiff opposition from a section of the Ghanaian civil society.

Sharing his thought on the nomination of the 43-year old private legal practitioner as the Special Prosecutor, Mr Senanu said “The jury is still out because we don’t know much about Kissi Agyebeng as far as anti-corruption issues are concerned.

“Don’t forget that the creation of the office of the special prosecutor has a history.

“That history revolves around the fact that as a society our Attorney General and Ministers of Justice who were appointed were usually incapable of holding their peers accountable and so you wanted an office that was independent that has the kind of person who will be in the position to hold public officers accountable.”

Regarding the Agyapa deal, he said “In our space, you need people of certain mindset and posture.

“What will be the position of Kissi Agyebeng on Agyapa? What is his independent thoughts on that? How will he be engaging?

“Don’t forget that he is essentially there to deal with public graft so those appointing him today he is going to have to mend some bridges, does he have that posture?

“Does he have the track record in knowing what it means to be in the seat where your friends are now your enemies? “I think that all the issues being raised by stakeholders ought to be brought on board. None of the issues being raised should be trivialized, they all should inform part of the questioning by the Committee.”