A woman in her fifties has allegedly been murdered at Maakro Junction in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The deceased, yet to be identified, is believed to have been stabbed in the chest by her assailants today, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

A trouser worn by the deceased had been ripped off and placed beside her body, leaving her with just her underwear on.

A stick was also found beside the body.

The Unit Committee Chairman of the area, Isaac Boahen said they suspect the attackers wanted to rape the victim but stabbed her in the process.

The body has been conveyed by the Suame Divisional Police Command and deposited at the morgue.

Mr Boahen said several of such incidents have been recorded, making the area a no-go place at night.

He, therefore, pleaded with the police to tightened security to prevent such occurrences.