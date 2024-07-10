Ghanaian musician King Paluta after releasing his infectious banger ‘Makoma’ has made a follow-up with a visualizer.

Appreciating love and joy in ‘Makoma’, the current reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards- TGMA’s Best New Artiste, treats music fans to great lyricism and vocal delivery.

‘Makoma’ is rendered in a contemporary highlife vein.

While Khendi Beatz worked on the production of ‘Makoma’, Snipper Boy produced the visuals for the song.

