Kim Kardashian has vowed to love Kanye West “for life” after paying tribute to her estranged husband on social media.

The superstar couple is currently in the midst of a divorce, but that didn’t stop the reality TV beauty from expressing her feelings about the father of her four children as she celebrates his 44th birthday online.

She posted an old photo of the pair during happy times when Kim and Kanye posed with their three older kids, taken when now-three-year-old daughter Chicago was an infant.

“Happy Birthday Love U for Life (sic)!” she captioned the image.

Kim, who pulled the plug on their 2014 marriage in February, also uploaded a full family photo on her Instagram Story timeline, as well as a Polaroid picture of the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker from 1987, adding, “Happy BDay. (sic)”

Her social media tributes emerged shortly after sister Khloe Kardashian proved she, too, still had love for Kanye and wished him well on his special day.