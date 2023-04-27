Kenyan Instagram influencer dies while allegedly trafficking drugs

A Kenyan Instagram influencer has died while allegedly trafficking drugs.

According to reports from the country’s media, Brenda Akinyi Ochola, better known as Brendalicious, died in Malaysia when the cocaine she was allegedly trafficking burst in her stomach.

She allegedly started acting weird when she arrived at the airport in Malaysia and this attracted security guards.

She is said to have fallen to the ground and started foaming from the mouth.

Efforts to save her proved futile.

According to unconfirmed reports, 34 capsules of illicit drugs were found in her stomach.

Brenda’s social media posts documented her regular travels, lavish vacations, and luxurious lifestyle.

Following news of her death, social media users took to various platforms to react.