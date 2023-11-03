The Government is dedicated to building a strong Human Resources for Health (HRH) as a fundamental pillar of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni has today visited KMTC Embu Campus as part of an ongoing fact finding mission to evaluate the training and identify any existing gaps.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that the country boasts a well-trained and adequately equipped HRH workforce, not only catering to local needs but also capable of competing on the global stage.

To achieve this vision, the government is actively working on expanding the range of critical courses offered at our medical colleges.

The government is aligning this effort with its broader digitalization agenda, aiming to revolutionize the learning experience across all campuses.

This forward-looking approach is aimed at not only enhancing the quality of education but also better preparing our HRH professionals to meet the evolving healthcare demands of the 21st century.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.