Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has reacted to news of Bishop Obinim’s failure to meet his bail condition.

The legislator said he was surprised the ‘Angel’ Bishop couldn’t bail himself out in spite of his many braggings of the past that he was a rich man.

The MP is particularly surprised that the man-of-God hasn’t got friends who are ready to use their properties as surety to get him a bail.

You don’t have good friends who can put one house down as surety for you?, the MP asked rhetorically.

Mr Agyapong has also revealed that he was the one who reported Rev Obinim to the police, adding that he personally led the witnesses to the police to report him.

On how long he was prepared to battle Obinim, he commented: You said you will go one full year with me but I am going four years with you to see who has real God in him.

Meanwhile, two persons who have offered to stand as sureties for the bail execution of the self-styled televangelist and founder of the International God’s Way Church have accused the Ghana Police Service of deliberately frustrating the process in order to keep the popular pastor in custody.