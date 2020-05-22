Spokesperson for coach Kwesi Appiah, Asante Fokuo, has accused the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of disrespecting him.

The country’s football governing body is yet to settle Mr Appiah’s five months salary arrears after his exit in December 31.

The Kurt Okraku-led administration insists they are not responsible for his emoluments, saying he should redirect his lenses to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The FA president in his latest interview with the media expressed his displeasure after Mr Appiah threatened to drag the FA to FIFA should it fail to settle him.

However, Mr Fokuo says the posture of the GFA is disheartening and accused them of being disrespectful for failing to respond to any of their letters.

“First of all, I must say that some of the utterances of the GFA members are disheartening,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Kwesi Appiah, former Black Stars coach

“The FA has admitted that they owe Kwesi Appiah but they have failed to engage him. We have served them a letter several times, but they have failed to respond to our letters.

“Th posture of the GFA is totally unacceptable. They are simply being disrespectful and it is unfair.

“This is a man who has served the country as a captain of the Black Stars and a coach. He does not deserve such treatment.

“The GFA is responsible for ensuring its employees are paid and Kwesi Appiah was an employee of the FA. In the worst-case scenario, I think we will resort to FIFA because there is such agreement in his contract,” he added.

Mr Appiah was on a $35,000 month salary.