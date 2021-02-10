The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is worried about the blatant disregard for COVID-19 protocols by Ghanaians.

Mr Agyapong said he panics when he sees people in town not wearing nose masks and not observing the social distancing protocols.

The development, he believes is due to the low education on the effect of the dreaded pandemic which has claimed a lot of lives already.

As someone who contracted the diseases and went through a near-death experience, Ken Agyapong has decided to embark on an educational campaign to save lives.

“People are not observing the protocols and I’m scared. I was driving through Tema and I saw a group of guys drinking at the spot, not wearing nose mask, laughing and touching each other and I’m like what is happening!” the Assin Central MP narrated.

Ken Agyspong said in his own small way, he will soon start public education on radio to complement government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.