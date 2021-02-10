Former Minister for Energy has made a staggering revelation about how COVID-19 has ravaged the homes of some of his family members and friends.

Boakye Agyarko said he has lost 10 of his friends to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Even more worrying, he noted, is his inability to attend his cousin’s funeral due to anxiety.

“I had to attend the funeral via zoom because I didn’t want to leave anything to chance,” he said on Accra-based Oman FM Tuesday.

The reason for these disclosures, the former Energy Minister said, is to urge Ghanaians not to take the protocols for granted.

He bemoaned how some people have thrown caution to the dogs and are living normal lives in spite of government’s efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Mr Agyarko appealed to Ghanaians to value their lives and observe all the protocols to avert such unfortunate deaths.