Legon Cities head coach, Bashir Hayford, has said he wouldn’t be able to tell when striker Asamoah Gyan will return from injury.

Gyan, 34, who joined the Ghana Premier League club as a free agent this summer has made only three appearances.

The country’s top goalscorer at national level was confirmed to have picked up a groin injury.

But, Hayford says it is only Gyan who will be able to clarify his fitness status.

“I have been telling you time again to ask him,” he said on Sunday after his side’s 1-1 drawn game with Hearts of Oak.

“He comes to the field so you should ask him.

“Even doctors can’t look you in the face and confirm that your nose hurts, you must tell them what is wrong with you.

“What I know is that I want him to be fit so I can use him.

“I have been saying that no coach will get Asamoah Gyan and leave him on the bench, no coach in Africa.

“So you ask him, he is here he will tell you whatever is happening.

“If you leave it to me I will be predicting and conjecturing which may not be true”, he added.

The Royals are currently 16th on the league log and will take on King Faisal in their next Ghana Premier League encounter.