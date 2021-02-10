



Police in the Volta Region are calling for frequent disinfection of their facilities to help in protecting them against Covid-19 and other diseases.

Head of the Police Training School in Ho, Chief Superintendent William Yankey Acolatse, said with the knowledge that the new variant of the virus was deadlier, it was prudent to have disinfection every two months.

“We are told that the new variant is more dangerous than the old one so we need this place to be disinfected regularly to protect us here. If we get this every two months, we will be happy,” he appealed.

He expressed happiness that the exercise was coming on for the second time in the region.

Zoomlion disinfection

The disinfection exercise will be carried out at police cells, offices, training schools and living quarters as part of government’s efforts to curb the spread of covid-19.

As part of efforts to ensure the protocols are enforced, the Volta Regional Police Command has intensified education campaigns.

The command suspended an operation earlier this week where scores of people were arrested and fined for not wearing nose masks.

Officials of Zoomlion in the region disclosed that all 51 installations have thoroughly been disinfected to stop the spread of the virus.

