Authorities in Ashanti region have released goods seized from cloth sellers at Kejetia Market in Kumasi after a vehement protest by the traders.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, May 21, involving wax prints valued at GH¢500,000 which were confiscated by state security in a forceful operation.

This incident sparked outrage among members of the Cloth Sellers’ Association, who accused certain textile companies of undermining their businesses under the guise of protecting their designs.

Wearing red bands as a symbol of their protest, the aggrieved traders held a press conference on Wednesday, May 22, to express their disbelief and frustration.

They questioned the authority and aggressive measures taken by the textile companies and state security, emphasising the detrimental impact on their livelihoods and the market’s peaceful trading environment.

“It beats our imagination and wildest thoughts that a textile company that is into business just like Ghanaians who are into trading on various kinds of textiles will assume the role of authority and hide behind a claim of protecting their designs to seize our goods in Rambo style”, said Nana Yaa Badu the queen of the Cloth Sellers Association at the Kejetia Market.

“Who is clothed with the power and authority to enforce the laws of infringement of a person’s right of a design? Why would anybody try to destabilize the serene atmosphere of trading by scaring our customers away?” she quizzed.