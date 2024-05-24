Marcus Rashford’s omission from England’s Euro 2024 squad can “fuel” the striker to bounce back to his best, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says.

Gareth Southgate left Rashford out of his expanded European Championship squad, stating the 26-year-old has simply not played well enough this season.

After scoring a career-high 30 goals for United in 2022-23, Rashford’s form has collapsed this term.

The forward has managed just eight goals and has not found the net since before the March international break.

United are known to be willing to listen to offers for Rashford this summer.

However, Ten Hag is confident his dip in output will be temporary.

“That is a career,” said the Dutchman. “It has ups and downs.

“But a down can also be fuel. That is what I see in training because he looks good.

“He is highly talented and he will be highly motivated. He has already had a big career. I am sure he will get over this and get even more goals.”

Ten Hag refused to answer questions about his own future before the FA Cup final meeting with Manchester City at Wembley.

It has been suggested a heavy defeat will trigger Ten Hag’s exit, with any loss likely to reduce the compensation they would have to pay the 54-year-old given it would mean United miss out on European qualification completely.

“I have nothing to say on that,” said Ten Hag, when asked if this weekend would mark his last game as United boss.

“I am focusing on my job, which is first to win the game and then keep going on the project.”