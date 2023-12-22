The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has revealed that in 2024, chronic patients will be supplied their medicines via courier service.

Chief Executive Oficer, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah discerns that chronic patients suffer the struggles of traveling to the center to refresh their prescriptions.

He said, “under an arrangement with Ghana Post too, the supply of refill medicines by courier to our chronic stable patients scattered all over the country will save people from the stress of having to travel from their homes just for their medicines at a small fee.”

He spoke at the 2023 thanksgiving service, joint staff reception, best staff and long service awards.

KATH witnessed developmental projects over the year in its quest to transform operations after years of grappling with challenges such as ageing infrastructure and outdated operational systems.

With no major repairs since the hospital’s construction in 1954, old blocks continue to deteriorate. As part of the hospital’s transformation drive, the hospital launched the fundraising KATH Old Blocks Renovation project.

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah revealed that the fundraisers have procured more than half of their target.

“I can say on authority that less than two months after the launch of the fund-raising campaign by the Asantehene, we are about 60% through with our $10,000,000.00 target in terms of pledges and cash donations,” he said.

The ceremony saw the celebration of forty-six employees across all departments and for various categories. The Child Health Directorate won the award for innovation.

Best Staff awards went to four doctors including Dr Obiageli and Dr Andrew Zimbawa who received GH₵ 5,000.00 and GH₵ 10,000.00 respectively.

Dr Doreen Amankwaa Frimpong and Dr Barnabas Asamoah were top receivers with GH₵ 15,000.00 and GH₵ 20,000.00 in that order.

As a facility that receives referrals from 12 out of 16 regions in Ghana, KATH has introduced other initiatives such as MoMo and POS payment platforms for easy payment of bills and services.

Security tips to adopt during the Christmas festivities

Resign – Justin Kodua charges on gov’t appointees