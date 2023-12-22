Jamaican Reggae dancehall artistes, Jahmiel and 10Tik touched down Thursday night in Accra, Ghana ahead of the Detty December activities.

The superstars arrived in Ghana on the invitation of fellow dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy to partake in an unforgettable night experience at his concert later today, December 22.

The duo are expected to perform at the 7th edition of the African Caribbean Festival; The Bhim Festival 2023 happening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They received a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport by Stonebwoy and his supporters.

10Tikk is expected to perform, among other songs, ‘Vibes of the Night’, a banger he featured Stonebwoy on.

The international superstars joined Stonebwoy on his last media tour before his concert.