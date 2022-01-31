Members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) have threatened to lay down their tools on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, over their 13th-month unpaid salary.

A statement, signed by the Association’s Vice Chairman, Dr Kwaku Nyame, noted the decision is also borne out of the non-settlement of car allowance.

According to KADA, management has failed to honour their pledges despite an agreement on March 25, 2021, hence their action.

The statement added the strike action decision was reached at an extraordinary meeting by members on January 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, they have given management up to close of January 31, 2022, to give a clear communication on payment arrangement.

