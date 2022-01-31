Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has urged government and lawmakers to prioritise the interest of Ghanaians when finalising the decision on the controversial E-levy Bill.

While admitting that she had little knowledge about the ongoing tax policy, the 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year said as a Ghanaian she hopes that the policy will favour the ordinary Ghanaian.

“I’ve heard people talking about it, but I don’t know what it entails. I think it is a topic for discussion at the moment, and there is a lot of debate ongoing. I pray that whatever decision comes out of that will favour the Ghanaian,” she noted.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure since the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced government’s decision to introduce the electronic transaction levy.

Many have taken to social media to chastise the move and have described the policy to loot the average Ghanaian of the little income he makes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance is expected to re-introduce the E-Levy Bill in Parliament this week for reconsideration following the earlier opposition in the House.

The tax has been the bone of contention since government presented its 2022 Budget statement to the House last year.

The Finance Minister has indicated that the move will increase the country’s tax-to-GDP from 13% to a targeted 16% or more.

But the Minority has also insisted that the 1.75% tax is a tool to exacerbate the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian, which the Covid-19 pandemic has already impacted.

