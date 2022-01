The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is in the news again.

This time, the police chief was spotted in town frying ‘kelewele’ [ripe plantain mixed with spices including pepper and ginger] at an unidentified location in Accra.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the IGP took over the frying of the plantain to the amazement of the vendor.

The IGP has, since his appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo, enhanced police public engagement through such gestures.