The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador, Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu and also the Country Director of United Nations International Association of World Peace Advocate on January 28, 2022 called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to discuss national Peace and Security issues.

Amb. Dr Owusu, among other things, called on the IGP to institute a National Awareness Programme on security and related matters.

According to him, issues relating to explosions safety, domestic abuse, intolerance amongst others are of great concern.

“There is the need for National Awareness on Security and Peace related issues on Safety, Domestic Abuse, Violence Against Women and Children, and most importantly, Peace and Tolerance for National Development of our Nation,” he submitted.

He said the Ghana Police Service may consider setting up a Television Station or have a dedicated programme geared towards educating the public, particularly the uneducated folks on security matters.

“There is need for the police to operate a television station or a platform which will bring awareness and information to the people which will help all citizens to have knowledge on safety when it comes to peace building,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to thank the IGP for granting him the opportunity to have such a meeting geared towards national development.

Dr Owusu pledged to help the Police in any possible way on Peace and Security related programmes.

“We also want to extend our strongest support with any project or mission you may embark on, that is within the purview of our organisation, that we can assist with,” he said.