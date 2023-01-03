The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested the last suspect in the mobile money robbery incident at Kasoa which occurred on 20th December, 2022.

The suspect, Ahmed, (alias ARRESTED), was arrested on 2nd January, 2023 at Nyanyano near Kasoa in the Central Region.

A statement issued in Accra on Tuesday said “With reference to our earlier publication on the Kasoa Mobile Money robbery which occurred on 20th December, 2022, we are pleased to announce, as promised, that through sustained Police intelligence operations, the last suspect has also been arrested.”

The statement added that Ahmed, “is currently in Police custody assisting investigation and will be put before court accordingly.”

“Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the two other suspects who were also arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on 12th January, 2023,” the Police said.

The Police assured the public of their “commitment to keep our society safe.”

It would be recalled that a mobile money vendor was robbed and shot at Bigman Town, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East municipality.

Mr Calvin Nii Kpakpo Allotey was attacked and shot in the right arm in his container shop on Tuesday by armed robbers who made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialists Hospital where he is responding to treatment.

A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, captured the action of three young robbers, one of them wielding a pump action gun and shooting indiscriminately.

Nearby residents said they heard gunshots and later saw the victim being transported on a motorbike bleeding profusely.