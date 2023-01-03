Ghana’s Black Galaxies have arrived in Algeria ahead of 2023 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The playing body and the technical team touched down in the North African country on Tuesday morning for the tournament.

The home-based national team arrived in Algiers after completing a two-week training tour in Egypt where they played friendlies against Egypt’s U-20 and Al Ahly.

The team recorded wins in all two games played.

Ghana opened their tournament campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.

Their final Group C match will be against tournament-favourites Morocco on 23 January 23.

All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2023.