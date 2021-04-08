The Father of one of the suspects in the murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah has assured the deceased family of his support to ensure that justice prevails.

Uncle of the deceased, Samed Akalilu, has disclosed to Adom FM‘s Dwaso Nsem host, Kwesi Asempa, that suspect Anane’s father has gotten in touch with his family to give the assurance.

Listen to Mr Akalilu in the audio below:

Mr Akalilu narrated the engagement to reiterate the fact that no bad blood has developed between the two families.

He said the suspect’s father was remorseful throughout his call and felt let down by his son’s action.

READ ALSO:

“He said even if his son goes to prison and never returns, so be it because what they did was evil,” the suspect’s father said to Mr Akalilu on phone.

He said the family welcomes his gesture and wants people to know that they have no qualms with the suspect’s family despite the unfortunate incident.