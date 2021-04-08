The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced plans to mount platforms for candidates in the upcoming Nkoranza North and South District elections.

The election has been slated for Friday, April 16, 2021.

Prior to the election, the Commission said from Monday, April 12, 2021, to Wednesday, April 14, 2021, it would organize the platforms in each Electoral Area and Unit where elections will be held.

The platform mounting will afford candidates an opportunity to present themselves and their programmes to the Electorate.

“Each Candidate would be provided with a specific time frame to present his/her programme, after which the Electorate would ask questions on their qualifications and programmes,” the outfit said in a statement.

ALSO READ:

The commission has entreated the public to refrain from slandering any candidate as failure to substantiate such allegations may lead to legal action.

The statement added that no party or organisation will be permitted to mount a platform on behalf of any candidate.

Read the statement below: