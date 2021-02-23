The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled district level elections at Nkoranza North and South for April 16, 2021.

The outfit has explained the development follows the expiration of the term of Office of the Assembly and Unit Committee Members of the two Districts.

The EC, in a statement, announced that nomination forms may be obtained at the District Offices in the affected areas or on its website www.ec.gov.gh.

It further indicated nominations will be opened from Tuesday, March 9 to Friday, March 12, 2021.

“Nomination forms shall be delivered in quadruplicate by the proposer or seconder together with two post-card sized copies of recent photographs (bust) to the Returning Officer of the Electoral Area for which the Candidate seeks election from Tuesday the 9th to Friday the 12th of March, 2021, between the hours of 9.00 am and 12.00noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day,” parts of the statement read.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: