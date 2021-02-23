Dancehall musician, Ras Kuuku, says musicians who tend to pour out their anger and frustrations on the organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) are the ones who even want the awards the most.

According to him, A-list musicians, who have had the chance to be awarded in the past, shouldn’t discourage emerging artistes from working for the plaque.

He explained that though some attack the awards, the VGMA recognition goes beyond the borders of Ghana.

Up and Coming Artistes, please don’t be discouraged by anyone. Remember De VGMAs is Ghana’s Grammy. Work hard for it cos those saying they don’t want it, I put it to you that they want it the most. Ghana Music Must Grow !!! #Prez has Spoken, he said.

Meanwhile, Ras Kuuku made the headlines last year when he won Best Dancehall Musician of the Year at the 2020 VGMA ceremony after Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were banned from the event.

He took a tour with his award to the United States of America and other places of interest to celebrate the milestone.