Rapper Guru has verbally attacked Kuami Eugene including subtle unprintable insults directed at his family.

Speaking in an interview after he released a diss song against the current Vodafone Ghana Music Artiste of the Year, Guru said Kuami Eugene’s comment about his supposed ‘fathers’ rather put the family in a bad light.

MORE:

At your peak you need to cash out and anytime you go on social media, there are no positive vibes which are stories. He should be advised, Guru said

Meanwhile, the two have not been seeing eye-to-eye after Kuami Eugene’s Lynx Entertainment record label refused to work with Guru.

According to Kuami Eugene, he cannot work with Guru because he has disrespected his boss and producer Richie Mensah on many occasions.