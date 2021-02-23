Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has sent out a word to colleague Samini after the latter allegedly said Shata was nobody before he met his former record label Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1.

According to Samini, Shatta Wale would have had nothing to talk about if NAM1 overlooked signing him to his Zylofon Music record label.

He wrote:

The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool. Living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ. A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a ‘Nam1’ and no one is my don.

But Shatta Wale, after sighting Samini’s tweet, didn’t take it lightly.

According to him, he was financially sound though NAM1 increased his assets.

You do song about girls and i do song about money, nooorr you bore deh dis somebodys fada NAM1…I start buying houses before I met NAM1 ,you start buying credit as mtn sign you…That was your fucken property maaafaka.