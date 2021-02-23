Ghana has recorded 506 new cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increasing the country’s cumulative cases to 80,759.

The number of active cases as of Friday, February 19 was 6,812 out of which 95 persons were in severe condition, while 28 others were in critical condition.

An update by the Ghana Health Service indicated that five more persons have died from the disease bringing the death toll to 582.

The number of persons who have recovered/discharged from the illness is now 73,365.

Out of 166,218 tests conducted on international travellers, 1,208 persons tested positive of the disease representing 0.7 percent of the positivity rate.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 3,224 infections, followed by Ashanti Region with 731 cases, with Central Region and Western Region having 504 and 436 cases respectively.