Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has said the playing body did its best despite elimination from the Caf Confederations Cup.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse were crashed out of the Caf Champion League after failing to play Al Hilal.

The second leg was called off after Covid-19 struck the camp of Kotoko in Sudan.

The Porcupine Warriors were dropped into the Confederations Cup. ES Setif shocked the Ghanaian side 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg.

However, the record Ghana Premier League champions held the Algerians to a 0-0 drawn game in Algiers over the weekend.

Speaking exclusively to Asempa FM, the renowned football administrator lauded the playing body despite failing to book a group phase qualification.

“The playing body has done well despite our inability to qualify,” he said.

“We looked at how the players played away from home, they have made us and the country proud. We hope they play together.

“We now turn our attention to the Ghana Premier League and we hope things will get better,” he said.

The CEO also appealed to the government to speed up with renovation works currently ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to him, the Accra Sports Stadium hasn’t been favourable for his side in the ongoing season as the team has performed better in their away games, juxtaposing it with games played in Accra.

He appealed to the government to help the team return to their traditional venue.

“We all know that Accra Sports Stadium is not our home. Our home is the Baba Yara Sports Stadium,” Mr Amponsah told the media after Kotoko’s goalless draw against ES Setif in Algeria.

“This time we haven’t lost any match away from the Accra Sports Stadium, which is a very good record. So we will plead with the government to help us so we can go back to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium so they should speed up with the renovation works”, he added.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which serves as the home venue for Asante Kotoko and King Faisal, has been closed down for over a year for renovation works to be carried out.

The Porcupine Warriors have relocated to the Accra Sports Stadium to use the venue for their home games in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League as well as in the CAF Inter-club competition.

Asante Kotoko have a big game coming up against their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 28, 2021.