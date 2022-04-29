After the disappointing news that her husband has secretly married a second wife, actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has been mocked by a lady on social media.

Yul Edochie shocked Nigerians when he flaunted his colleague-turned-baby mama, Judith Austin.

Yul Edochie who is married to May Edochie with four kids – 3 boys and a girl – also welcomed a bouncing baby with Judy.

This shocked and angered many who took to social media to slam Yul Edochie for disrespecting his wife.

However, a certain lady on social media is not taking sides with embattled May Edochie as the lady has stated that she deserves the emotional trauma she is facing.

According to the unnamed lady, May’s case is that of Karma because, during their University days, May Edochie stole Yul from her roommate and got pregnant for him.

She wrote,

“Yul’s wife snatched him from her roomie in Uniport. Karma came knocking after 20 years. She carry belle and Yul married her. That’s why they have a grown-up kid.

Now Yul moved to another lady. She’s forming a victim. Did she really care about her roomie when she carry belle? When people say karma doesn’t exist, I just laugh”.

Read the post below: