Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as Austria’s new manager on a two-year contract, with the Manchester United interim manager staying on at Old Trafford in a consultancy role.

In a press conference by the Austrian FA, Rangnick was appointed the new national team manager until 2024, with a clause inserted into the contract which states that the deal will be renewed for another two years if the country qualifies for Euro 2024.

Rangnick was quoted by the Austrian FA website as saying: “It’s an honour for me to take on the role of team boss. I’m particularly excited about the prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success.”

The 63-year-old replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United at the end of November, agreeing to take temporary charge of the team until the summer, before remaining in a consultancy role.

However, results have been disappointing under Rangnick, with United currently sixth in the Premier League, five points behind Arsenal in the fourth and final Champions League spot for next season as the campaign draws to a close.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag was recently announced as United’s permanent boss for next season, although Rangnick will, as planned, still stay on as a consultant.

That role will encompass six days a month for the next two years, meaning the German would be able to combine the work with his Austria duties.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” said Rangnick, when asked about his United consultancy role.

“We haven’t spoken, Erik and myself, we’ve spoken with the board about the contract and the profile of the job, the content of the consultancy role.”