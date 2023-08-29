The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has replied former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for his comment regarding the violence that unfolded during NPP’s Super Delegates Conference.

The NPP’s campaign coordinator for Alan Kyerematen had allegedly been subjected to assault by delegates in the North East region after he protested against perceived election irregularities during the event.

Former President Mahama reacting to the development said; “It would appear that violence has become the new normal for the NPP in any electoral contest they are involved in.”

However, Mr. Frimpong in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, expressed his shock at Mr Mahama’s statement, emphasizing that it lacked truthful representation of the situation.

To him, Mr Mahama was not being honest with himself.

“Mahama knows that the NDC is the most violent party,” Mr Frimpong said, questioning Mr Mahama’s credibility in discussing NPP’s supposed violence.

He said Mr Mahama was mistaken to make such allegations.

“We understand the pursuit of power, but it’s crucial to communicate in a manner that upholds truthfulness, not by referencing actions your own party has faced accusations of,” Mr. Frimpong stated, suggesting that Mahama’s remarks lacked authenticity.

Mr. Frimpong pointed out that there had been instances of violence associated with Mr Mahama’s own supporters, which had not been condemned by him. Instead, Mahama chose to focus on criticizing the NPP.

“Desperation might be clouding your judgment, but when you speak, ensure your words can’t be turned against you. Don’t highlight actions that your own party has been accused of engaging in,” Mr. Frimpong said, insinuating that Mahama was selective in his condemnation.

He stated that Mahama’s claim of NDC being less violent during elections did not align with reality.

According to Mr. Frimpong, instances of violence within NDC’s internal elections far outnumbered those in other political parties, rendering Mahama’s assertion inaccurate.

