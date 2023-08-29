Ghanaian artiste Fameye, widely recognized for his unique blend of Highlife and Rap music, has been known to bring a mix of emotional depth and relatable storytelling to his songs.

However, his latest release has showcased a different side of his musical talents, as he delves into the realm of love and romance.

In a departure from his usual slow-paced tunes that often touch on life’s challenges, Fameye’s recent feature with songstress Abiana takes on a different theme – that of love.

When asked about the reason behind the switch in a recent interview, Fameye revealed that beneath his public persona of being a street boy, he is inherently a lover boy at heart.

According to him, he composes songs about hustling because it resonates better with his audience.

As a matter of fact, he had expressed readiness to tie knot in the coming months with his lover and baby mama, Bridget.

Fameye has also showcased his romantic side through the constant tours and vacations he embarks with his family.

Currently, Bridget and his two children are domiciled in Germany.