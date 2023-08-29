The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has sent a strong message to party members saying no individual holds a higher status than the NPP itself.

He emphasized the existence of a clear boundary, warning that those who transgress this boundary will face consequences.

He specified that the party’s disciplinary committee, along with other measures, will address those who engage in acts of violence or communicate in an unacceptable manner.

This stance is reflected in the current situation where certain individuals are being referred to the committee.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Mr. Frimpong underscored his commitment to upholding principles and maintaining impartiality in his actions.

He reaffirmed his ongoing role as the General Secretary through various election cycles, affirming his authority to ensure order within the party.

He also dismissed allegations of favoritism, stating that all aspirants at the just ended super delegates’ congress were treated equitably, and he rejected any notion of bias towards specific national officers.

“Regardless of one’s position, the disciplinary committee will act against those found guilty of misconduct during the recent Super Delegates Conference,” he said.

Aspiring NPP flagbearer Kennedy Agyapong, along with Mr. Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Mr. Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Mr. Musa Sulemana, and Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, have been forwarded to the party’s disciplinary committee.

This step follows evidence, including photographic and video material, indicating potential violations of the party’s constitution in Article 3(5)(A), as well as possible misconduct under Article 4(7).

ALSO READ:

Some party members are bitter – Justin Kodua

NPP elections: I respect the verdict of delegates – Kwabena Agyapong

Alan’s boy reacts to outcome of Super Delegates Conference