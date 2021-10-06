His “Peaches” single lit up the charts and now Justin Bieber wants folks to be able to light up his pre-rolled joints.

The singer has entered into a partnership with the company Palms to sell a limited edition line of cannabis.

“This limited edition line of single strain, indoor flower pre-rolls is rolling out in CA, NV, MA & FL,” according to a post on the company’s Instagram account.

“Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatise its use.

“I got my peaches out in Georgia/I get my weed from California,” Bieber sings in “Peaches”. Recreational cannabis use is legal in California.

MORE:

According to the Palms website and an interview Bieber gave to Vogue, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the line will be donated to Last Prisoner Project, which advocates for criminal justice reform around drug policy, and Veterans Walk and Talk, a charity that incorporates walking, cannabis and psychedelic use as therapy for former service people.

The megastar has a few business ventures beyond the music industry, including his streetwear label Drew House and a collaboration with The Crocs footwear brand.

“Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying,” Bieber told Vogue. “But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.”