

The Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana (IET, GH) has expressed shock and worry about the rate at which people are stealing accident crash barriers, streetlights and other materials at the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange.



The Institution, is, thus, calling for the arrest and prosecution of offenders to help save the million-dollar property.



The Vice President of IET GH, Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng, urged the security agencies to patrol the area and ensure the protection of the state property without sparing anybody caught in the act of stealing.

Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng



He advised the general public to report wrongdoings, especially those stealing accident crash barriers at the Pokuase Interchange.



Speaking on the theft which happened recently, he said the general public should make it a point of duty to look out for wrongdoings and report them to the Police to help build and develop Ghana.



The award-winning engineer lamented how scrap dealers were stealing metal gratings that were used to cover drains but expressed happiness about the use of plastic gratings in place of metal to salvage the situation.



Barely three months after the inauguration of the Pokuase Interchange, some unscrupulous persons have stolen accident crash barriers worth $3,500.



It would be recalled that two persons were arrested by the police for operating a chop bar on the pavement of the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange and sent to court where they were fined GH¢300.00 and GH¢120.00 respectively after pleading guilty to the charges.