One of the accomplices of the ‘witch-doctor’, who accused lynched 90-year-old Akua Denteh of being a witch, has been arrested.

According to information gathered by Adomonline.com, the accomplice, who is a female was arrested in the early morning of Friday, July 31.

The arrested lady is believed to be the lady seen using a horsewhip on the late Denteh, in the widely circulated video which showed the gruesome murder of the 90-year-old woman.

Madam Denteh was falsely accused of being a witch by a witch doctor and was subsequently lynched by some persons in the community.

Since her murder, the Savannah Regional Police Command has been on a hunt for those who perpetuated the inhumane act.

She and some others have been in hiding till her arrest this morning.