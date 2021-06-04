Before his demise last year former President Jerry John Rawlings visited the Asomdwee Park where the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills was buried to make peace with him, Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, has said.

The Founder of the Atta Mills Memorial Institute said this to mark the 42nd anniversary of the June 4 celebrations on Friday.

READ ALSO:

In a tweet, Mr Anyidoho said: “June 4, 1979, burst Flt Lt. JJ Rawlings onto Ghana’s political landscape & changed the course of history. I thank God that last year, per the invitation of the Atta-Mills Institute, Papa J visited Asomdwee Park to make peace with Prez Atta-Mills: they are together! RIP my boss.”