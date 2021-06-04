Daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and Member of Parliament for Korley Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, has compared the similarities of the difficulty the country is going through to the days of the June 4 Revolution.

She said the Akufo-Addo government has failed to set its priorities right leading to the economic difficulties in the country.

She described the absence of the founder, Mr Rawlings on the day as a reminder that “no one lives forever but principles do.”

She added the day should be a reminder of what the day stood for stressing that the June 4th uprising and similar events elsewhere did not happen in a vacuum but circumstances led to the development.

She said the principles in developing a country are set out already, so the government has no excuse to fail the people.

The June 4th Revolution or June 4th Uprising was an uprising in Ghana in 1979 that arose out of a combination of corruption, bad governance, frustration among the general public, and lack of discipline and frustrations within the Ghanaian army.

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, called on Ghanaians to rise up and speak against the ills in society.

At a ceremony to commemorate the June 4th uprising at the Dr Bannerman Park at Korle Gonno, in Accra, he insisted the current government has failed in its mandate.

He said the last time it was celebrated with the founder, he admonished the party to keep the principles that necessitated the June 4th uprising emphasising on the need to stand for probity and accountability and social justice.