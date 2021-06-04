Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

Tuchel, 47, signed an initial 18-month deal when he replaced Frank Lampard as Blues boss in January.

He led the club to victory in the Champions League final and a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation,” said Tuchel.

Chelsea were ninth in the Premier League and without a win in five games when Tuchel was appointed at the start of the year.

The German has won 19 of his 30 games in charge, with five defeats, and led the Blues to a 1-0 victory against Manchester City in Porto on 29 May to secure the club’s second Champions League title.

“When Thomas joined us in January, there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

“Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League, which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.”