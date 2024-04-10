The Finance Ministry has announced that Ms Julie Essiam now heads the Ghana Revenue Authority as Commissioner-General.

She becomes the first woman to serve in that role and replaces Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah who was relieved from his duties on March 27.

President Akufo-Addo at the same time dissolved the board of the GRA without providing a specific reason.

With a stellar career spanning several decades, Ms. Essiam promises a new era of leadership at the GRA, driven by her expertise, experience, and commitment to sustainable transformation.

Julie Essiam’s dedication to community development and talent transformation has hitherto earned her recognition and respect both locally and internationally. Having served as a Group Executive of Ecobank Transnational Inc.; Director of Citibank Group; and Vice President of Chase Manhattan Bank, Essiam would be expected to bring her sharp business and leadership acumen to bear on her new role.

During her previous role as Commissioner for the Support Services Division of the GRA, Ms. Essiam spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing revenue generation and operational efficiency.

Her achievements include the successful implementation of innovative digital transformation strategies to streamline operational processes towards enhanced efficiency of the revenue collection body.

Her appointment comes at a crucial juncture for GRA, as the Organisation undergoes a period of transition and transformation. With her proven track record of driving positive change, Essiam is expected to provide stability and leadership during this transition phase, ensuring continuity and progress in the GRA’s mandate.

Moreover, Essiam’s appointment is believed to align with the priorities of the new Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, who in a meeting on Monday, March 25, 2024, with GRA leadership and the Tema Customs Division, emphasised the need to enhance domestic revenue mobilisation, counter smuggling activities, and streamline GRA’s operations.

By empowering GRA staff to meet their targets and fostering collaboration with stakeholders, Essiam is poised to play a pivotal role in leading the GRA to advance the stated priorities of Ghana’s new Minister for Finance.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, the soon-to-be GRA boss is described as warm, personable, and down-to-earth by GRA staff. Her strict but inclusive and respectful management style has indeed endeared her to GRA staff.

Ms Essiam’s approachable demeanour and genuine concern for the well-being of employees have also earned her praise from colleagues at all levels of the organisation, and it is hoped that under her tenure, longstanding issues of promotion and staff welfare will be addressed with renewed urgency.

Other Appointments

The Ministry, in announcing in a statement on Tuesday, April 9, also named three others for various roles. Mr Edward Apenteng Gyamerah is the Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division, Ms. Pearl Darko is the Commissioner, Support Services Division, whereas Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo is the Commissioner of Customs.

The Ministry said these new appointments are expected to strengthen the GRA and ensure that targets are met in an environment of professionalism, fairness, and exemplary client care.

The Ministry thanked the outgoing leadership of the GRA for their dedication and contributions to the nation.

“These new appointments are expected to strengthen the GRA and ensure that targets are met in an environment of professionalism, fairness, and exemplary client care.”

“The Ministry takes this opportunity to thank the immediate past leadership of the GRA for their commitment and service to the nation,” the statement added.

ALSO READ:

Massive shake-up at SSNIT; Osafo-Maafo’s son gets top job

Farouk Aliu named NPP parliamentary candidate for Yendi

Nkwanta South MCE relocates traders on street, pavement [Photos]