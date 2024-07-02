The Judicial Service of Ghana has initiated legal action against the Attorney General, the Lands Commission, and an oil company concerning ongoing developments on a plot of land opposite the American Embassy in Cantonments, Accra.

The Judicial Service claims ownership of the land and six bungalows, alleging in its suit filed at the High Court that, these properties are being encroached upon.

Solicitor for the Judicial Service, Mandy Dzifa Kwawukume, detailed in the writ that the disputed area and bungalows have recently served as residences for several justices, including Justice Yaw Appau, Justice C. J. Honyenugah, and Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo, among others.

The suit indicates that, a total of 14 residences, including one belonging to the Robin Batu family, are affected by this encroachment.

The Judicial Service’s legal action seeks to halt the developments and reclaim the property, emphasizing the significance of these residences to the judiciary.

It is therefore seeking “declaration that the plaintiff is the lawful occupant of the land and bungalows opposite American Embassy, labelled Plot 3A to 3F with six number of houses thereon” and also “that any purported sale, lease, grant or disposal of the land and bungalows opposite American Embassy, labelled Plot 3A to 3F with six number of houses thereon is unconstitutional and unlawful.”

Additionally, the Judicial Service is demanding general damages and costs and is seeking an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the defendants, their agents, servants, privies, lessees, grantees, assigns, or whosoever, from entering, undertaking, or purporting to undertake the sale, lease, grant, or disposal of the land and bungalows, which are the subject matter of this suit.

